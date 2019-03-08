Home

Frances Callaghan

Frances Callaghan Notice
CALLAGHAN (nee Rambadt)
(formerly Mullen)
Frances Peacefully in Nelson Manor Care Home, on Monday, 4th March, 2019, Frances, the dearly loved and loving wife of Gus, treasured mum of Michael, Andrew, Linda, Paul and Julie, very dear mother in law of Susan, Jan and Mick, a much loved gran and great grandma, wonderful sister of David and George, a special auntie and cousin and a good friend to many. Frances will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Frances' funeral cortege will leave from her sons home on Thursday, 14th March at 9-50 a.m. for service in St John the Baptist RC Church,
Ivy St, at 10-15 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 11-20 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
