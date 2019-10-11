Home

Evelyn Nisbet Notice
Nisbet Evelyn "Ellen" Alan and Mark would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Special thanks to Dr Kris of Whalley Surgery, to all the district nurses and carers for the loving care of Ellen. Thank you also to
Rev. Robert for his comforting ministrations and to Joyce and Sue for their personal tributes, finally to all the staff of Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
