Nisbet Evelyn Ellen Peacefully at her home on

23rd September 2019, and on her 72nd birthday, and with her loving family by her side. The deeply loved and devoted wife of Alan, most precious mum of Mark, dearest mother in law to Regula, cherished "oma" of Jona and William, dearly loved daughter of the late William and Betsy, very special sister of Joy and the late Alan, also a dear sister in law, auntie and loved friend of many who will be sadly missed.

At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ellen's funeral cortege will leave from her home for service in St John's Church, read, followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019