Maiden (nee Burrell)
Eunice May Passed away peacefully in the Grove Care Home on Sunday, 30th June, 2019, Eunice, aged 87 years, the beloved wife of Denis, loving mum to Carole, special nana to Amy, David and Stevan, a loving great nana, dear sister and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eunice's funeral cortege will leave from her own home, on Wednesday, 10th July at 10-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Flowers or donations are being received in memory of Eunice for Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019