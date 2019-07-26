|
|
|
WALLACE (nee Fowler)
Etheleen Peacefully in Abbey Grange Care Home on July 17th , 2019, Etheleen, aged 102 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas, much loved mother of Sandra, Brenda and the late Ann, dear mother in law to Derrick and the late Malcolm, loving grandma of Ian, Paul, Catherine, Mark, Lee and Graham, also a proud great grandma, great great grandma, a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Etheleen's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters home today, Friday,
26th July at 9-40 a.m. for service
and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019