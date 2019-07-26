Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
09:30
her daughters home
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Etheleen Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Etheleen Wallace

Notice Condolences

Etheleen Wallace Notice
WALLACE (nee Fowler)
Etheleen Peacefully in Abbey Grange Care Home on July 17th , 2019, Etheleen, aged 102 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas, much loved mother of Sandra, Brenda and the late Ann, dear mother in law to Derrick and the late Malcolm, loving grandma of Ian, Paul, Catherine, Mark, Lee and Graham, also a proud great grandma, great great grandma, a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Etheleen's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters home today, Friday,
26th July at 9-40 a.m. for service
and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now