Ernest Shorrock

Ernest Shorrock Notice
SHORROCK Ernest (Cliviger) Ernest's family would like to say they have been overwhelmed with kindness, support and concern, kind messages and donations received on the loss of their treasured and special dad, grandad and friend. Thank you to all who attended the service and to Canon Neil Barnes for leading a lovely service. Special thanks to Stephen Alderson of Alderson and Horan for his care and kindness and thanks to all his staff. Finally, thank you to all at the Kettledrum for their hospitality.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019
