|
|
|
SHORROCK Ernest (Cliviger) Peacefully on November 14th, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Ernie, aged 88 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Olivia, much loved and treasured dad of Ruth and Jonathan, dear father in law to Jeanette, very special grandad of Freddie and Henry, also a dear brother in law, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Ernest service and interment will be held at St John the Divine Church, Cliviger on Wednesday, 27th November at
11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to St John the Divine Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019