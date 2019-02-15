|
|
|
Rowe Ernest
(Frank) Peacefully at his home on February 9th, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Frank, aged 82 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Sylvia, much loved dad of Michael, dear father in law to Elaine, also a dear brother in law, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Frank's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 19th February at
1-20 p.m. for service and committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1-40 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
