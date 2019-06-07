|
Wadsworth Eric Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday, 1st June, 2019, Eric, aged 87 years, the most beloved husband of the late Connie, loving dad to Les and Nigel, dear father in law to Margaret and Christine, proud grandad and great grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Eric's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 17th June at 11-40 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
