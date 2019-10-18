|
|
|
ASHWORTH Eric Albert Eric's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice.
Thank you to the staff on Ward D1 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Eric. Finally, thank you to Fr. Roger Parker for his comforting words and service and to
Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements and professional care.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019