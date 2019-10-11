Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Ashworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Ashworth

Notice Condolences

Eric Ashworth Notice
Ashworth Eric Albert Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on October 1st, 2019, Eric, aged 81 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Marian, also a dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle, great uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Eric's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 14th October at 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now