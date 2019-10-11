|
Ashworth Eric Albert Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on October 1st, 2019, Eric, aged 81 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Marian, also a dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle, great uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Eric's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 14th October at 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019