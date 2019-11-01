|
|
|
MITCHELL (née Beck)
Emily (Emmie) On Saturday 19th October, peacefully at Bay Tree Court
Care Home aged 97.
Much loved wife of Philip, loving mother of Paul and Kathryn, mother in law of Marion and John, treasured grandparent of Neal, Ian and James, great grandparent to Elayna, sister to Stanley,
a loving aunt and friend to all.
With thanks to the very caring staff at Bay Tree Court Care Home, Prestbury, Cheltenham.
A Thanksgiving service will be held at St Anne's Fence on
Sunday 24th November at 2pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only, donations
to Pendleside Hospice.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 1, 2019