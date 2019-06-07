|
JOHNSTONE Elsie (Hirst)
Formerly Fielding Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30th May 2019,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved mother to Kevin and Lynn, mother in law to Angela,
a loving grandma to Lee and Jake, great grandma to Katie and Phoebe, a much loved sister,
auntie and friend to many.
The funeral service and cremation will take place on
Thursday 13th June 2019 at 10.40am at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society
c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley
tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
