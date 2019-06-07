Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:45
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Johnstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Johnstone

Notice Condolences

Elsie Johnstone Notice
JOHNSTONE Elsie (Hirst)
Formerly Fielding Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30th May 2019,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved mother to Kevin and Lynn, mother in law to Angela,
a loving grandma to Lee and Jake, great grandma to Katie and Phoebe, a much loved sister,
auntie and friend to many.
The funeral service and cremation will take place on
Thursday 13th June 2019 at 10.40am at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society
c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley
tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.