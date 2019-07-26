|
ELLISON (née Heap
formerly Hiley) Elsie passed away on 20th July 2019 at her home in Lytham and formerly of Fairfield Drive, Burnley.
Loving wife of Frank, dearly loved mum of Wendy, Kevin and Angela, dear mother in law of Ian and Belinda much loved grandma of Carrie, David, Adam and Kristian and dear great grandma of Courtney, Miley and Karter.
Elsie will be sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
A celebration of Elsie's life will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 2nd August at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to either Blue Skies Hospital Fund or The Ashley Foundation c/o
the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel . (01253) 733909
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019