|
|
|
EASTHAM Ellis Peter On Wednesday 2nd October 2019 suddenly after a short illness Ellis aged 50 years of Colne formerly Burnley.
Loving and much loved husband of Jackie, amazing dad and daddy of Claudia, Annabel, Lucas and Ruby, much loved son of Peter & Violet, dear brother of Julie and great friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 11.30am at All Saints with St John the Baptist, Padiham followed by interment at Barrowford Cemetery at 12.45pm.
Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019