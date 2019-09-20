Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Ellen Procter

Ellen Procter Notice
PROCTER Ellen On Wednesday
11th September 2019,
peacefully at her home
with her friend Patricia
present, Ellen, aged 106
and a half years, of Colne.
Much loved wife of the late John.

She will be sadly missed.

A funeral service and cremation will be held on Thursday
26th September 2019 at 1.20pm
at Skipton Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.