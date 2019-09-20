|
|
|
PROCTER Ellen On Wednesday
11th September 2019,
peacefully at her home
with her friend Patricia
present, Ellen, aged 106
and a half years, of Colne.
Much loved wife of the late John.
She will be sadly missed.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Thursday
26th September 2019 at 1.20pm
at Skipton Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019