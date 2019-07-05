Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Elizabeth Nightingale Notice
Nightingale Elizabeth Noreen Peacefully following a illness at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 26th June 2019, Elizabeth, aged 82 years.
Dearest wife of Donald, beloved mum of June and the late
James and Diane.
Also a much loved grandma,
great grandma and great
great grandma.
A 10.00 am funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 8th July.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may be made to Pendleside Hospice
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 32 Colne Rd Burnley BB10 1LG
Tel 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019
