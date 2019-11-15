Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
13:30
Burnley Cemetery
Elizabeth Haugh Notice
Haugh Elizabeth (Betty) Suddenly at her home on November 7th 2019, Betty, aged 63 years. The dearly beloved wife of the late Pat, much loved and treasured mum of Theresa, Libby, Ann and Mary, also a dear mother in law, cherished nanny, loving sister, sister in law, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Betty's funeral cortege will leave from her daughter's home on Monday,
18th November at 1-15pm for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1-30pm. C/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
