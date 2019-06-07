|
|
|
FLETCHER Elinor Aged 87,
Elinor passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29th May 2019.
Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard, much loved Mum of Ian and Peter, mother in law of Diane and Beverley and treasured Grandma of Robert, Alex, and Alicia. Elinor will be missed by all her family and her many friends. Her funeral service will take place at St James' Church, Briercliffe on Tuesday June 11th at 12.45 pm followed by a committal at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support. c/o and all enquires to Fred Hamer Funeral Service 183-187 Briercliffe Rd Burnley . Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
