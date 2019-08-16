Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:00
St Andrew's Church
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
15:00
Burnley Crematorium
Eleanor Hartley Notice
HARTLEY Eleanor Peacefully on
Sunday 11th August 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Eleanor,
aged 96 years.
The dearly beloved Wife of the
late Joseph, very precious
Mother to Beverly and Linda,
dear Mother in law to Tony and Paul, very much loved Grandma to Liam and Emily, Chloe, Nick and Michael and Emma, Great Grandma to James and Joseph also a dear Aunt and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Church on Thursday 22nd August at 2.00pm, followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 3.00pm.
No flowers by request please, donations, if desired,
to Pendleside Hospice and
Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley BB10 1DY
Tel 01282 831 854
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 16, 2019
