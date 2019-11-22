|
|
|
Wellock Eileen 1941-2019
Eileen, loving wife of Alan,
sadly passed away on
12th November 2019.
Caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
Eileen will be missed by all her family and friends.
A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at Burnley Crematorium
at 1.30 pm on
Thursday 28th November 2019.
All are welcome.
No flowers, if desired
please make donations to the (https://www.stroke.org.uk/).
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Rd, Burnley BB10 1LG
Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019