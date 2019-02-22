|
INGHAM Eileen Jim and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations to Macmillan Cancer Support and Pendleside Hospice in memory of Eileen. Special thanks to Clare and the Macmillan team, Pendleside Hospice at Home, the District Nurses and the carers from Routes Health Care for their care and attention during this difficult time. Thank you to Father Allan Swift for his kind words and comforting service and finally to Richard and the team at Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019
