BROOKS (nee Cronshaw)
Eileen Suddenly but peacefully in her own home, with her loving family by her side, on Sunday 22nd September 2019, Eileen, aged 78 years. Beloved and devoted wife to John, much loved mum to John, Steven, Julie and Paul, cherished grandma and great grandma and best friend to Sheba. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home.
Eileen's funeral cortege will leave from her grandson's home on Tuesday, 8th October at 10-10am for Requiem Mass at St Mary's
RC Church at 10-30am, followed
by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019