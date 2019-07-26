|
SMITH Edward Edward's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to the staff on Hartley Ward at Pendle Community Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Edward. Thank you to
Fr. David Featherstone at St Mary's Church for his comforting words and service, to Alan Kennedy and all the staff of Plumbe St Miners for their kind hospitality, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and professional services.
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019