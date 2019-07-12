|
|
|
Smith Edward William
(Eddy - Ted) Passed away peacefully in Pendle Community Hospital on Saturday, 6th July, 2019, aged 82 years, dearly loved brother of Sheila and the late Winifred, dear brother in law to Richard, loving uncle of Gary, Steven and Jeremy, also a great friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Edward's funeral service will be held at
St Mary's RC Church, on Wednesday, 17th July at 10-15 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 11-20 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019