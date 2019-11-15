|
LANCASTER Edward On Friday, 8th November, 2019, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, Edward (Eddie), passed away. Much loved father to Jacqueline, Edward and the late Steven, brother of Colin, beloved grandfather and great grandfather. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Edward's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 20th November at
1-50 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Marie Curie, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019