Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lancaster

Notice Condolences

Edward Lancaster Notice
LANCASTER Edward On Friday, 8th November, 2019, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, Edward (Eddie), passed away. Much loved father to Jacqueline, Edward and the late Steven, brother of Colin, beloved grandfather and great grandfather. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Edward's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 20th November at
1-50 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Marie Curie, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -