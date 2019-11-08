|
Fletcher Edward (Eddie)
Former club steward (Rosegrove Unity) Peacefully at his home on
Thursday 31st October 2019, surrounded by his loving family. The dearly loved husband of Rene, and much loved dad of Denise, Michelle and Paul.
Dear father-in-law of Wayne and Vicky. Brother of Ann, also a loving grandad and friend to many. R.I.P. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 12th November at 1.30pm at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations are being received in memory of Eddie for the Pendleside Hospice.
All enq. To William Smith Funeral Director Tel: 07970872765.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019