CLARKE Edward William Peacefully at his home on October 17th, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Eddie, aged 66 years, the dearly beloved son of the late Irene and Bob, very special brother to Kevin and the late Marcia, also a precious and adored Unc and great Unc, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eddie's funeral cortege will leave from the home of his niece on Thursday, 31st October at 9-40a.m. for service in St John the Baptist RC Church, Padiham at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Padiham Public Cemetery, 11 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019