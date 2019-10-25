Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00
St John the Baptist RC Church
Padiham
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00
Padiham Public Cemetery
Edward Clarke Notice
CLARKE Edward William Peacefully at his home on October 17th, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Eddie, aged 66 years, the dearly beloved son of the late Irene and Bob, very special brother to Kevin and the late Marcia, also a precious and adored Unc and great Unc, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eddie's funeral cortege will leave from the home of his niece on Thursday, 31st October at 9-40a.m. for service in St John the Baptist RC Church, Padiham at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Padiham Public Cemetery, 11 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019
