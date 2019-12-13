|
Simpson Edna Peacefully on Thursday
28th November 2019, Edna,
aged 91 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Harold. Dear Sister in law, Auntie, Grandma and Great Grandma
who will be sadly missed
by all her family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 20th December, 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 11.30 am. Rev Mark Jason will officiate. Family flowers only please
but donations are being
gratefully received for
the British Heart Foundation
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 13, 2019