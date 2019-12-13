Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Simpson

Notice Condolences

Edna Simpson Notice
Simpson Edna Peacefully on Thursday
28th November 2019, Edna,
aged 91 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Harold. Dear Sister in law, Auntie, Grandma and Great Grandma
who will be sadly missed
by all her family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 20th December, 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 11.30 am. Rev Mark Jason will officiate. Family flowers only please
but donations are being
gratefully received for
the British Heart Foundation
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -