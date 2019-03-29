|
|
|
MURTAGH Edna Peacefully on
Wednesday 20th March 2019,
Edna, aged 90 years,
beloved daughter of the late
Lewis and Annie Murtagh
and dear cousin of Barbara,
Geoffrey and Arthur.
Funeral service will take place
on Thursday 4th April 2019
at St Peter's Church, Burnley
at 2pm followed by committal
at Burnley Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Peter's Church c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 29, 2019
