MARSDEN (nee Balderstone)
Edna Peacefully in the Grove Care Home on May 25th, 2019 with her loving family by her side, Edna, aged 95 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Christine and John, dear mother in law to David and Val, a cherished grandma, great grandma, great great grandma and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Edna's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Tuesday, 4th June at 1-20 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
