Mackenzie Edith Christine and Elizabeth would like to thank Edith's family, friends and neighbours for all their kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and for donations made in Edith's name to Pendleside Hospice. Thanks also to the staff at Blackburn Hospital especially on C9 Ward for their care and support. Thanks to Rev Dr Mark Jason for his support and words of comfort at her funeral and to Alderson and Horan for their professional and caring arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019
