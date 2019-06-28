Home

Edith Mackenzie Notice
Mackenzie (nee Wild)
Edith Marion Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 22nd June 2019, Edith aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Derek, special mum to Christine and Elizabeth, dear mother in law to Brian, loving grandma to Rachel, Robert and Thomas, dearest great grandma to Louise, Emily and Minnie, a dear sister, auntie, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Edith's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 3rd July at 11-40am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 28, 2019
