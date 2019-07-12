Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Edith Hodgeon Notice
Hodgeon Edith
(nee Blades) Passed away peacefully in Eaves Hall Care Home, on July 8th, 2019, aged 91 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mum of Denise, Brenda and James, also a dear mother in law, cherished grandma and great grandma, loved sister, sister in law, auntie and dear friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019
