DRIVER Edith
(Née Holsgrove) On Monday February 4th peacefully at home Edith the dearly loved and loving wife of
the late Eric a dear mother, sister,
sister in law, auntie and
great friend to many who was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Edith's funeral will be at
St Matthew's Church, Burnley on Friday 22nd February at 1.15pm followed by a committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please donations most welcome for Pendleside Hospice or
St Matthew's Church
c/o and all enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Rd, Burnley
Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
