KILBRIDE Eamon Joseph Peacefully at his home on August 31st 2019, after a brave fight against illness and, with his loving family by his side, Eamon, aged

70 years. The deeply loved and devoted husband of Margaret, much loved and treasured dad of Jane and Shaun, dear father in law to Kelly, very special grandad to Rhys, Bailey and Megan, dearly loved brother of Mick and Joe, dear brother in law to Sharon and Margaret and a fond uncle, cousin and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eamon's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 9th September at 2-40pm for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Help for Heroes, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019