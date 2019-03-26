TOWN (nee Howard)

Dorothy On March 20th, 2019, in the

Royal Blackburn Hospital, and unexpectedly with all her loving family by her side, Dorothy, aged 91 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of 66 long and happy years to Fred, much loved mother of Dorothy and David, dear mother in law of Kevin and Sue, adored nanna of Richard, Andrew, Sarah and Laura, a proud great nanna, dearest sister of Peter, also a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Dorothy's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 28th March at 12-40 p.m. for service in Ightenhill Methodist Church at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 2 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for R.N.L.I. c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More