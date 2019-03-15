Home

Holland Dorothy Dorothy's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Dorothy for NSPCC and the Alzheimer's Society. Much appreciation to all the staff at Heather Grange Care Home, Burnley for their love, care, gentle consideration and support.
Thank you to Rev. Chris Cheeseman for his comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
