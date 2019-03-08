Home

HOLLAND Dorothy Quiet passing of Dorothy Holland, aged 95 years, Saturday, 2nd March, 2019, wife of the late Eric Duckworth and also of the late Alan Holland. Greatly loved auntie to Kathrine and Janet, Pamela and Tricia, Elizabeth and Alison and all their families. Dedicated parishioner of Ightenhill Methodist Church, Burnley, long standing member of Ightenhill Choir and also former committee member of St Andrew's and Reedley Branch NSPCC and a past member of TWG. Funeral service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 12th March, 12 noon. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
