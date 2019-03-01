|
|
|
HARGREAVES Dorothy Ivor, Linda and Wendy would like
to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Habergham All Saints Church. Special thanks to the staff on the Coronary Care Unit at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Dorothy. Thank you to Fr. Charlie Hill for his comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
