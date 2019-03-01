Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hargreaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Hargreaves

Notice

Dorothy Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES Dorothy Ivor, Linda and Wendy would like
to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Habergham All Saints Church. Special thanks to the staff on the Coronary Care Unit at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Dorothy. Thank you to Fr. Charlie Hill for his comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.