Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Dorothy Ashworth

Dorothy Ashworth Notice
ASHWORTH Dorothy Peacefully in her own home on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019, Dorothy, aged 95 years, good auntie to Marie and Jean, great aunt and great great aunt, and a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Dorothy's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday,
14th March at 11-40 a.m. for service and cremation at
Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon.
Family flowers only please or donations, if so desired, are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
