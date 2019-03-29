Resources More Obituaries for Doris Greenwood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris Greenwood

Notice GREENWOOD (nee Riley)

Doris Eric and family would like to thank all family and friends for kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to Sandra Walker, Matron of Oaklands Care Home and her staff of carers for their first-class care; nothing was too much trouble. Thank you to the kitchen staff at Oaklands, and particularly, Heather, for doing a top-class job at short notice with the refreshments. Thank you to Rev. Alan Scholes for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and services. Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices