Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:15
Hurstwood Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Greenwood

Notice Condolences

Doris Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD Doris Passed away peacefully in the Oaklands Nursing Home on Thursday, 7th March, 2019, and with her loving husband Eric by her side, Doris, aged 87 years, a respected lady and friend who will be sadly missed. Doris' funeral service will take place on Tuesday, 19th March at Hurstwood Chapel at 1-15 p.m. Flowers welcome or donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now