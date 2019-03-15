|
|
|
GREENWOOD Doris Passed away peacefully in the Oaklands Nursing Home on Thursday, 7th March, 2019, and with her loving husband Eric by her side, Doris, aged 87 years, a respected lady and friend who will be sadly missed. Doris' funeral service will take place on Tuesday, 19th March at Hurstwood Chapel at 1-15 p.m. Flowers welcome or donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More