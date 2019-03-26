|
DAVENPORT (nee Wilkinson)
Doris (SRN) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on March 20th, 2019, Doris, aged 83 years, the dearly loved and treasured mum of Stephen and Susan, dearest mother in law to the late Jeff, very special grandma of Graham, Lisa, Stuart and Joanne, a proud great grandma, dear sister of Eva and the late Tom, Vera and Alan, dear sister in law to Peter and a loving auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Doris' funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 29th March,
10-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Flowers welcome and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 26, 2019
