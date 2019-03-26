Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Davenport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Davenport

Notice Condolences

Doris Davenport Notice
DAVENPORT (nee Wilkinson)
Doris (SRN) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on March 20th, 2019, Doris, aged 83 years, the dearly loved and treasured mum of Stephen and Susan, dearest mother in law to the late Jeff, very special grandma of Graham, Lisa, Stuart and Joanne, a proud great grandma, dear sister of Eva and the late Tom, Vera and Alan, dear sister in law to Peter and a loving auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Doris' funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 29th March,
10-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Flowers welcome and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now