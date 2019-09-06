Home

Doreen Holland

Notice

Doreen Holland Notice
HOLLAND Doreen The family of the late Doreen Holland would like to express
their thanks to all family, friends and neighbours, for the many
kind messages of sympathy,
cards and donations received
at this sad time.
A special thank you to
Ward C8 at R.B.H. for their
care and attention during
Doreen's final days.
Thank you also to John Milton
for a lovely service and
comforting words.
Finally, a huge thank you to
Hartley Foulds for their kind and dignified care and support
during this difficult time.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019
