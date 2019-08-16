Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Doreen Holland Notice
HOLLAND (SRN) Doreen
née Frankland Peacefully on Saturday 10th August 2019 at The Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Doreen, aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of Ronnie,
a very dear Mum and a much loved Grandma and Great Grandma.

Funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday 29th August
at 11:20 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
and Dementia UK c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road,
Burnley BB10 1DY
Tel 01282 831 854.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 16, 2019
