Doreen Acomb

Notice

Doreen Acomb Notice
ACOMB Doreen Stan and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, floral tributes and donations.
A special thanks to everyone involved in the care of Doreen including Burnley General Hospital Oncology Department,
Dr Tattersall and staff,
Macmillan and District Nurses. Thank you to Peter Goulding for such a lovely service and to everyone at Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and guidance.
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
