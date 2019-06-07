|
Acomb (nee Walsh)
Doreen Peacefully at home with her loving family by her side, on Tuesday, 4th June, 2019, Doreen, aged 79 years, devoted wife of 60 years to Stan, much loved and precious mum to Beverley and Gary, dear mother in law to Keith and Lyn, cherished and proud grandma to Declan and Owen, a close friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
