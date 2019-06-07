Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Acomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Acomb

Notice Condolences

Doreen Acomb Notice
Acomb (nee Walsh)
Doreen Peacefully at home with her loving family by her side, on Tuesday, 4th June, 2019, Doreen, aged 79 years, devoted wife of 60 years to Stan, much loved and precious mum to Beverley and Gary, dear mother in law to Keith and Lyn, cherished and proud grandma to Declan and Owen, a close friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now