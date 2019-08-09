Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00
Don's funeral cortege will leave from his own home
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Donald Miller Notice
Miller Donald (Don) Peacefully in the Grove Care Home on August 3rd, 2019, and with his loving family by his side, Don, aged 95 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Phyllis, much loved father of Ann and husband David, very special grandad to Craig and Joanne, Carl and Sarah, Claire and Vaughan, also a great grandad and great great grandad, dear brother in law to Mary, also a fond uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Don's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 12th August at
11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium,
11-20 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 9, 2019
