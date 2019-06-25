|
|
|
IRELAND (nee Walton)
Diane Mary (SRN) Peacefully on June 19th 2019 in Trinity Hospice, Bispham, with her loving family be her side, Diane aged 66 years. She will be sadly missed by all her much loved family and many friends. Service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 1st July at 10-40am. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Cancer Research UK or Trinity Hospice, Bispham c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 25, 2019
Read More